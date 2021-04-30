Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Lifted by Analyst

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $2,765,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $587,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

