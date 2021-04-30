Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zebra Technologies Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zebra Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $496.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.87 and its 200 day moving average is $412.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $215.52 and a 1 year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

