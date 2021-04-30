Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PINE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

PINE stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

