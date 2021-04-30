Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issued By KeyCorp

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

