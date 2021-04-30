Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lifted by Truist Securiti

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

