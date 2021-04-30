Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PCB Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PCB Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $245.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Also, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.