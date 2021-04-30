Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Teekay LNG Partners in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:TGP opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.