Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Marcus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE:MCS opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 97.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Marcus by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 141,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,743.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,941.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

