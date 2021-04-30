Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

