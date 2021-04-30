Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NXPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $200.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.25 and a 200 day moving average of $171.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

