QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. QTS Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.940-3.040 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.94-3.04 EPS.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,557 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

