Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185,462 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $32,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after acquiring an additional 377,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $103.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

