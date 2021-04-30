Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Short Interest Update

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Quaterra Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Quaterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

