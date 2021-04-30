Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a growth of 293.7% from the March 31st total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 13,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,177. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

