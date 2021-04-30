Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a growth of 293.7% from the March 31st total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 13,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,177. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

