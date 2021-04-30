Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Up 95.5% in April

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

RAND stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 132.02 and a current ratio of 132.01. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 85.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

