Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RANJY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. Randstad has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

