Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.75.

AEM stock opened at C$78.07 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,810,425. Insiders have purchased 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

