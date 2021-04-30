Raymond James Increases Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Price Target to $46.00

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

ALTA opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $136,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

