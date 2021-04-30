Raymond James Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$28.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.39.

Shares of ERO traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.38. 102,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,930. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$14.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

