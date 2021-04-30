Raymond James Increases Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $13.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $728.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

