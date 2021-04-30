Raymond James Increases Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $68.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

