Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

RJF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.07. 667,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,235. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $132.56.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.