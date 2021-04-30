Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $91.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.41.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.24. 294,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.