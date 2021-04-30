Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$18.69 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.00 million. Research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.