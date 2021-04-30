Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $97.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Raytheon Technologies traded as high as $83.80 and last traded at $83.51, with a volume of 39822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.08.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $22,904,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

