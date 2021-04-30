Real Matters’ (REAL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.90.

TSE:REAL traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.51. The company had a trading volume of 403,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,927. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$13.87 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$49,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,683,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,710,544.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,565.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

