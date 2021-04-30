REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Up 197.4% in April

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 197.4% from the March 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

OTCMKTS RNWEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165. REC Silicon ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

