Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PACCAR (PCAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) recently:

4/28/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $91.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

PACCAR stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.29. 56,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,946. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $2,244,868 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $227,405,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in PACCAR by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 313,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PACCAR by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $19,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

