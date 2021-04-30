Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. Redfin has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

