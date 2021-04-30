Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.87

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 37652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.