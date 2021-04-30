Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.25% of Regal Beloit worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 14.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of RBC stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.17. 1,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,961. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average is $128.15.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

