Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $477.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $477.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $644.17.

REGN stock opened at $485.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,815.7% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

