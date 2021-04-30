Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

