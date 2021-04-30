Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Releases Earnings Results

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
RNECY stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.66.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
