Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Releases Earnings Results

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RNECY stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

