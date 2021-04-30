Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Update

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the March 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,490,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RNVA remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,314,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,768,516. Rennova Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Rennova Health Company Profile
