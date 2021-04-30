Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Update

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the March 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,490,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RNVA remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,314,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,768,516. Rennova Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Hospital Operations and Clinical Laboratory Services. The company provides a suite of healthcare related products and services for healthcare providers, patients, and individuals.

