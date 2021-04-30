Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%.

Shares of Repsol stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,729. Repsol has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

