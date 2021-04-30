Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Community Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Community in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $139.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Community by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Community by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Community by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

