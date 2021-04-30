Research Analysts Set Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.