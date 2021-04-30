Research Analysts Set Expectations for Century Casinos, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Century Casinos in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Century Casinos stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $379.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

