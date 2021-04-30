Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dorman Products, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dorman Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $101.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a one year low of $59.59 and a one year high of $113.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

