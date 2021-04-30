Research Analysts Set Expectations for IDEX Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

IEX stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

