Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Knowles (KN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Knowles (NYSE: KN) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – Knowles had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

4/19/2021 – Knowles was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

4/19/2021 – Knowles was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

4/13/2021 – Knowles was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Knowles is well poised to benefit from its capabilities in digital signal processing and algorithms. The company expects to deliver strong growth in revenues and earnings in 2021. It aims to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through naturally spoken commands across Mobile, Ear and IoT. Its integrated manufacturing facility enables quick time-to-market schedules to meet customers’ needs. It is witnessing stronger-than-expected MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand in multiple end markets with improving trends in the Hearing Health business. However, high research & development investments might lead to escalated costs. The Precision Devices segment is exposed to capital investment cycles, which dent profitability. Supply chain woes and extended international footprint are other major concerns.”

NYSE:KN opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -531.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Knowles by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

