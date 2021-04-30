Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sunrun (RUN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) recently:

4/26/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

3/9/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $116.00 to $95.00.

3/1/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

Shares of RUN traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 251,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,227.06 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Get Sunrun Inc alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.