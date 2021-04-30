ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.67.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 74.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ResMed by 49.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

