ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Down to $207.91

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $207.91, but opened at $198.50. ResMed shares last traded at $193.50, with a volume of 8,180 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average of $202.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ResMed by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

