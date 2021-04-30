Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 67,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,618,785 shares.The stock last traded at $70.02 and had previously closed at $67.78.

The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.42.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

