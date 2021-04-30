Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Short Interest Update

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, an increase of 472.2% from the March 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,745,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Reve Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Reve Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Reve Technologies Company Profile

Reve Technologies, Inc, a drug development company, provides advanced therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It offers irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF), a therapeutic platform technology that is used to facilitate a range of applications. The company's solution is also used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as cirrhosis and Hepatitis C.

