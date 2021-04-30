Reviewing Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudera and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera -20.16% -6.53% -4.18% Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cloudera and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera 1 4 2 0 2.14 Palantir Technologies 4 2 2 0 1.75

Cloudera presently has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.56%. Given Cloudera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cloudera is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Cloudera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Cloudera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cloudera and Palantir Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera $794.19 million 4.77 -$336.58 million ($0.91) -14.30 Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Palantir Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudera.

Summary

Cloudera beats Palantir Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc. offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets. Its solutions also include Cloudera SDX, a solution that enables common security, governance, lineage, and metadata management for multiple analytics functions; and Cloudera Workload XM, an analytic workload experience management cloud service. In addition, the company provides consulting, professional, and education services. It serves corporate enterprises and public sector organizations primarily through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

