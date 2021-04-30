Reviewing FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) & Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.3% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FLEETCOR Technologies and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 17 0 2.85 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $296.06, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 29.55% 30.65% 8.40% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A -41.74% 471.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.65 billion 9.06 $895.07 million $11.26 25.55 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides employee expense management solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfilment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, it provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. The company serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

