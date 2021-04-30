Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading Down 7.4%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares fell 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.64. 50,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 772,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

